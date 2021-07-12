Nintendo Switch OLED: What is the difference between the OLED and the Switch?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A shock announcement early in July revealed that the Nintendo Switch OLED will be released this year and this news has got many wondering what the difference is between the OLED and the Switch.

Before buying a new console, especially a next-generation one, players want to work out whether there are enough changes to make it worth buying, especially when the console is typically quite expensive.

What is also very exciting is the fact that fans do not have too long to wait as it will be released this year.

The release of this console is very exciting, and no doubt many will be wanting to order it as soon as possible.

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED - What is the difference?

This new console is definitely an upgrade on the Nintendo Switch and there are quite a few differences, including the screen.

The console will have a new 7" OLED Screen, which is great news for gamers. Due to OLEDs emitting light, they consume significantly less power and this is exactly the type of changes that players will notice.

There are a bunch of other really cool additions and features as well which will excite gaming fans massively.

There is a new adjustable stand, as well as a new dock. This new dock will also have a wired lan port. There will also be a lot of install storage as well for fans, it has been revealed that there will be 64gb of install storage.

These new features emphasise there is quite a bit of difference between the consoles, but there are some minor similarities, like the fact that they are the same size.

Hopefully more features are revealed in the build up to the game console being released and if there are updates we will provide them all right here.

