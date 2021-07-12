"What is wrong with people?": Gabby Logan fires back at racist abuse of England players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Three England players have been subject to a barrage of racist abuse after England were beaten by Italy in the final of the Euros.

After 120 minutes, the match at Wembley was all square. A tense penalty shootout saw valiant efforts from the Three Lions, but the Italians held their nerve and came out on top to win their first European Championship title since 1968.

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire started England off strong by converting their spot-kicks, but Marcus Rashford's miss and two saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma to deny Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka pipped it for Italy.

Saka was the last man to step up for England and the youngster was visibly distraught after his effort was kept out.

Following the defeat, Saka, Sancho and Rashford received an onslaught of abhorrent comments made about the colour of their skin.

The 19-year-old Arsenal starlet has been the main target of the abuse – resulting in a number of professionals and organisations stepping in to show their support and take a stand against the spike in online racial hate.

Presenter Gabby Logan is just one who has posted a series of tweets hitting back at the abusive comments made. The presenter wrote: "What is wrong with people? Go away ugly racists. #taketheknee."

Other influential women within sport have also fired back – trying desperately to get the message across that there is no room for racism in sport.

Ex-Chelsea striker and pundit Eniola Aluko posted: "Tweeting condemnation is a given and not enough unfortunately. All of these racists need to be found and arrested – and can be found and arrested."

Her former England teammate Alex Scott tweeted a photo of Saka, Rashford and Sancho with the caption "Proud."

Saka has been trending on Twitter since the abuse started as hundreds show their support for the youngster. Others have been reminding the nation of the work Rashford has been putting in off the pitch – rallying to end child hunger and volunteering at local food banks.

These three men have played a huge part in uniting a nation during the most troublesome times of recent years. Now all their work is being undone as a divide grows in the wake of this intolerable abuse.

