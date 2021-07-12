Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's Euro 2020 journey came to heartbreaking end against Italy at Wembley.

In the final of the tournament, Gareth Southgate's side were beaten 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after normal and extra time.

Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka's miss from 12 yards sealed victory for the Italians, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also failing to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma from the spot.

It certainly was an emotional and frustrating night for England in their capital city, but despite tasting defeat in the final, Southgate's team still did their country and supporters proud.

They exceeded expectation and constantly showed their class both on and off the pitch.

Aston Villa hero Jack Grealish continued to do just that after the defeat to Italy at Wembley; the 25-year-old handing a pair of his boots to a young supporter and then posing for pictures with him.

You really do love to see it.

Grealish shows his class

Well played, Super Jack.

The low-socked playmaker had to wait until the 99th-minute to enter the fray against Italy, a decision that will continue to baffle fans for quite some time.

Grealish started just one game at Euro 2020, despite the fact he looked like one of England's most dangerous attack-minded players whenever Southgate opted to send him on.

However, the Villa man refused to let his lack of game time at the tournament get to him and his message to supporters on Monday afternoon was very touching.

Grealish posted on his official Twitter account: "Absolutely devastated.. I can’t actually explain what it means personally the way the fans have acted this past 7 weeks.. To every single one of youse, I hope I can repay you…"

Grealish and the rest of the England team will now take a well-deserved break from the sport, before joining up with their respective clubs ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

On the opening weekend of the new campaign, each member of the squad should be applauded by fans as a show of respect for their stellar performances at Euro 2020.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News