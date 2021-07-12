Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Taking to his Twitch channel, former WWE Superstar Aleister Black has revealed that he helped to plan the Brothers of Destruction vs. D-Generation X match that took place in Saudi Arabia at the 2018 Crown Jewel event.

The former NXT Champion revealed that he sat down and helped former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels "put together parts of his match in Saudi Arabia" revealing that it made him feel "on par with them" when things that he suggested ended up being part of the match:

“Sitting down and helping Shawn Michaels put together parts of his match in Saudi Arabia and watching it on TV and they are using parts of things that I opted to do. Those are things where you feel like you’re on par with them.”

After staying retired after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010, Shawn Michaels returned for a final match at the 2018 Crown Jewel, where he and Triple H teamed up to take on Kane and The Undertaker.

Michaels has previously stated that he regrets coming out of retirement for the match, which could be another reason why the Heartbreak Kid has not wrestled since.

Shawn Michaels has not wrestled since his tag team match in 2018 at Crown Jewel, despite the other members of the match doing so. The WWE Hall of Famer now works as a coach at the Performance Center and a producer for both NXT and NXT UK.

Aleister Black was released by WWE last month after signing with the company in 2016. He had only returned to SmackDown a few days before being cut by higher-ups.

Aleister Black (formerly known as Tommy End) debuted for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) last week as Malakai Black, attacking Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson after the lights went out on AEW Dynamite.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

News Now - Sport News