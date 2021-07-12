England, France, Portugal, Germany: Who has the worst shootout record in Euros history?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's 55-year wait for a major trophy continues after the Three Lions were defeated by Italy in the final of the European Championships on Wednesday night.

Gareth Southgate's side fell at the final hurdle after being beaten in a penalty shootout by Italy, a feeling that is all too familiar for England's manager and supporters.

Marcus Rashford struck the post, while Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho both had their spot kicks saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the worst penalty shootout records in the history of the European Championships, ranked firstly by number of losses and then shootouts won.

14. Czech Republic (undefeated)

With three wins and no losses to their name, Czech Republic are the most prolific penalty shootout winners with a 100% success rate. Their most famous victory came in 1976, when they beat West Germany in the final.

13. Turkey (undefeated)

Turkey are also unbeaten in shootouts at the European Championships, although they have only been involved on one occasion in 2008 as they famously beat Croatia to advance to the semi-final stages.

12. Germany (one defeat)

Germany are known penalty specialists and have only been defeated on one occasion - in the final of the 1976 championships against Czechoslovakia. In 1996 the Germans famously ended England's Euro 1996 dreams in a semi-final victory against the Three Lions - one of their two shootout victories.

11. Portugal (one defeat)

Portugal have won two of three games on penalties in the European Championships, including a famous victory against England in 2004 as the Three Lions faltered to yet another defeat in this manner at the championships.

10. Poland (one defeat)

Poland's only involvement in a penalty shootout came in 2016 as they won against Switzerland in the round of 16. They then faltered to a quarter-final defeat to eventual winners Portugal on penalties.

9. Denmark (one defeat)

With one win and one defeat, Denmark have a 50% win record in shootouts at the Euros. Their most famous victory came against the Netherlands in 1992 as they progressed to the final of the tournament.

8. Sweden (one defeat)

Sweden have also only participated in one shootout at the championships. In 2004, the Netherlands won 5-4 on penalties to eliminate the Netherlands at the quarter-final stages.

England vs Italy Euro 2020 Final: Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Three Lions fall short at final hurdle...

7. Croatia (one defeat)

Another side to have one defeat at the tournament is Croatia who lost in the quarter-finals against Turkey at Euro 2008.

6. Spain (two defeats)

Spain have the joint most shootout wins of any country in the history of the championships. The Spaniards have won on four occasions, most significantly in 2012 when they beat Portugal in the semi-finals on their way to becoming the champions of Europe. Spain have lost on two occasions, most recently against Italy as they went on to win the tournament this year.

5. Switzerland (two defeats)

Switzerland had only been involved in one shootout prior to Euro 2020, losing to Poland in 2016. The side went on to participate in two more this summer and won on penalties for the first time in their history at the European Championships against France in one of their most memorable ever nights.

4. France (two defeats)

France have only won one of three games decided by a penalty shootout. Their most recent defeat in Euro 2020 was arguably the most shocking of them all as they were beaten 5-4 against Switzerland, despite being reigning world champions.

1 of 12 Which of the following countries has not won the European Championship final? France Italy Spain Belgium

3. Italy (three defeats)

The newly crowned European champions have suffered three defeats in the tournament's shootout history; however Italy have also won three - no other team has achieved more in the European Championships. The Italians were victorious against England in their most recent victory.

2. The Netherlands (three defeats)

The Netherlands boast a particularly poor penalty record at the championships having lost on three occasions with their only win coming against Sweden in 2004 as they progressed to the semi-finals, where they would eventually lose 2-1 to Portugal.

1. England (four defeats)

England have the worst penalty shootout record in the history of the European Championships having been defeated four times - most recently in their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. The Three Lions' only successful shootout was in 1996 in the quarter-final stages against Spain.

News Now - Sport News