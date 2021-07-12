Battlefield 2042: What will the price be?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is one of EA's biggest releases in 2021 and the excitement for its upcoming launch is growing as each week passes.

The gaming community is bracing itself in anticipation for the latest addition to the mass warfare franchise that has taken the industry by storm for many years.

Going head to head with Call of Duty, the game's developers will be going into unknown territory, taking the series 21 years into the future and providing futuristic weapons and gadgets for players to take full advantage of.

In order for players to optimise their personal gaming experience, EA are selling various versions of the game, depending on whether they are a casual or serious gamer.

Here is everything you need to know about the packages that are on offer:

Battlefield 2042 Price

Battlefield 2042 will be available in three different editions which EA have listed here, along with some exclusive packages that can be obtained with each one.

The Standard Edition will set gamers back £49.99 for PC, £59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £69.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This pricing trend continues with the Gold Edition. This will include early access to game launch, a one-year pass for the premium battle pass and multiple cosmetics for the price of £79.99 for PC and £89.99 for all other platforms.

Last, but certainly not least, the mecca of Battlefield 2042 the Ultimate Edition. This includes all of the goodies listed above, with a digital artbook, exclusive digital soundtrack and the midnight ultimate bundle thrown in for good measure. This will cost £99.99 for PC and £109.99 for everything else.

We will update this article if these details are altered.

