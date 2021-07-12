Gran Turismo 7: Release Date, Beta, Car List, PC Download, Xbox And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are excited for Gran Turismo 7 and we have all the latest news you need to know ahead of its release.

The racing game will be part of the very popular franchise and developers Polyphony Digital have been making Gran Turismo games since 1997.

Gran Turismo 7 will be the eighth main instalment in the franchise and no doubt excitement is slowly building for the game.

Hopefully the upcoming game will live up to the hype and expectations to give fans a great racing experience.

Here is everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7:

Release Date

Sadly for Gran Turismo fans, we still have quite a while to wait until the game comes out. We also do not have an exact date for the game to be released; however, we do know that the franchise is hoping to release the game at some point in 2022.

Beta

Details around the beta have been quite minimal, but when we find out more official information, we will provide you with all the details right here.

There has been a possible leak which has surfaced around the beta. The official PlayStation website seems to have confirmed that there will be a Gran Turismo 7 Beta Test. Players have been invited to complete a simple task to get access.

You are able to get a code right now, but it doesn’t work and it seems like Playstation have accidentally revealed this beta test to the public.

The steps you have to do are:

Head into the Experience PlayStation portion of the official website.

Select ‘Start Quest’ and then ‘Related Campaigns’ before picking ‘Italia Quest’.

The ‘Gran Turismo Beta (Test)’ quest is one of four quests therein.

Watch the original Gran Turismo 7 launch demo to ‘unlock the Beta code early’

Car List

Although we will not know all the cars available in the upcoming game, we do have some confirmed cars coming to the game.

This information was discovered by Cnet.com, who watched the trailer and in-game footage with a very keen eye to note down which cars were going to be in the game.

Here is the cars we know so far:

Acura NSX

Acura NSX GT3

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DBR9

BAC Mono

Chevrolet C2 Corvette

Chevrolet C3 Corvette

Chevrolet C7 R

Dodge Viper/GTS

Dodge Viper GT3

Ford GT40

Ford GT

Jaguar E-Type

Lamborghini Murcielago

Lamborghini Diablo

Mazda RX-Vision GT3

Porsche 917

Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche 996 GT1

Subaru WRX GT3

Toyota Supra GT3

PC Download

For those wondering, the game will be available for PC players. However, it is not exactly what you think as Gran Turismo is exclusive to PlayStation, so there won’t be official versions of the game exclusively for PC.

However, you can download Playstation games and play through your PC. The way to do it is via remote play. What you have to do is set up remote play in your settings. When you have done this you’ll be able to play your PlayStation titles on your PC.

Xbox

As stated before, Gran Tursimo 7 is a Playstation exclusive, and sadly this means that Xbox gamers will not be able to play the game.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

