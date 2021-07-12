Daily Digest: Barbie introduces new Role Model Naomi Osaka doll

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today's news: Barbie introduces new Role Model Naomi Osaka doll, Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon Breakthrough Award, and Celtic Dragons appoint Danielle Titmuss as their new head coach.

Barbie introduces Naomi Osaka doll

Naomi Osaka and Barbie formed a partnership back in 2019 and today the two have released their newest idea.

The world number two has been honoured as a 'Barbie Role Model' and the new doll aims to show young children they can do and be anything they want to be.

The Role Model Naomi Osaka doll is geared up in the tennis star's 2020 Australian Open outfit, with the iconic Nike visor to match. It also comes with a tennis racquet and ball and hits the stores after Osaka released a raw personal essay with Time Magazine on her struggles with her mental health.

Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon Breakthrough Award

After an incredible run in her maiden Grand Slam tournament, Emma Raducanu has been presented with the Oppo Wimbledon Breakthrough Award.

The 18-year-old wowed the nation with her performances at the All English Tennis Club. She reached the last 16 of the tournament after beating Vitalia Diatchenko, Markéta Vondroušová, and Sorana Cîrstea in the previous rounds.

Raducanu was forced to withdraw from the fourth round due to breathing problems on the court. It was an unfortunate end to her Wimbledon challenge but her efforts have put her on the radar as a serious talent for the future.

Danielle Titmuss named new head coach of Celtic Dragons

Celtic Dragons have appointed Danielle Titmuss as their new head coach ahead of the 2022 season.

Titmuss joins the Dragons from London Pulse, where she was the assistant coach and Head of Academy. She takes over from Tania Hoffman, who has returned to her native New Zealand to be closer to her family.

"I am really excited to join Celtic Dragons as head coach, achieving a lifelong ambition of mine," Titmuss said. "I’ve been fortunate to coach so many young athletes on their journey through to the Superleague, it feels awesome to now be following through the next part of my own journey."

Titmuss brings 14 years of coaching experience with her to the Cardiff outfit and will look to improve on their 11th place finish last season.

Sophie Ecclestone wins ICC Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council has named Sophie Ecclestone as the Player of the Month for June.

Her performance against India in a Test event earned her the accolade, taking eight wickets and claiming her best ever record of 4/88 in India’s first innings and 4/118 in the second.

England's Ecclestone finished June with a career-best 651 rating points and has continued climbing since.

"It’s really nice to win this award. It’s after a period in which we’ve played all three formats so it feels good to be recognised for my performances in the Test and the white-ball series," the spinner said.

Petra Kvitová knocked out of Prague Open

World number 12 Petra Kvitová has been eliminated from the Prague Open by Slovakia's Rebecca Šramková.

The Czech is seriously struggling with her form at the moment – she was knocked out of Wimbledon in the opening round by Sloane Stephens and has since dropped two places in the WTA world rankings.

Šramková, currently ranked at number 224 in the world, beat Kvitková 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in the 31-year-old's home country.

