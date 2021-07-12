Deathloop is one of two timed exclusive releases that will be launched this year.

It is a game that has one of the most intriguing storylines of 2021 and we hadn't seen an awful lot of it by July, but that changed after the game's developers revealed the official gameplay walkthrough where gamers got to know some of the key characters more.

Read more: Deathloop: Amazing Gameplay Footage Revealed At PlayStation State of Play

Deathloop showcases the adventures of both Colt and Julianna, who have different mission objectives. One has to eliminate eight key figures within 24 hours, while the other has to prevent this from happening.

Why is this I hear you ask? No one knows as of yet. But whatever happens, Deathloop is grasping the curiosity of thousands in the gaming community.

Read more: Deathloop: Release Date, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Gameplay, Review And Everything You Need To Know

Deathloop Xbox Release Date confirmed

We were already aware that Deathloop was a timed exclusive for the PS5. But a significant detail noticed that part of the video confirmed a significant detail.

Thanks to Kotaku, they confirmed that PlayStation will be losing its exclusivity rights on 14th September 2022, where Xbox players will get the opportunity to play the first-person shooter for the first time. Whether this means that Xbox One players will get the chance to play, remains to be seen at this time.

But what it does mean, is that those subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will be able to get their hands on Deathloop for Xbox Series X/S.

This was a complication that occurred on the back of Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda, which handed them exclusive rights to all future titles. But now it appears that they have found their way around it so that Microsoft systems can operate the game.

Exciting times!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News