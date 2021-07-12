Mike Tyson has made his prediction for Manny Pacquiao's hotly-anticipated clash with Errol Spence Jr - and it may surprise some boxing fans.

Philippines boxer-turned-politician Pacquiao, 42, returns to the ring against WBC and IBF welterweight title holder Spence Jr on August 21.

Pacquiao's boxing comeback has been met with a great deal of scepticism, chief among them Mikey Garcia, who has questioned whether the Filipino senator still possesses the stamina to keep up with "the youth, the size and skills" of Spence Jr.

But Tyson has refused to write him off completely. In fact, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' actually rates Pacquiao very highly and fancies his chances against 'The Truth'.

Asked if the legendary 'Pac Man' could beat Spence Jr when they clash next month, he replied via ESNews: "It’s going to be a good fight.

"You can't rule out Pacquiao because he beat Thurman. I think Pacquiao, he beat Keith Thurman.

"Pac can move and s---, and that can mess you up, that's what f---s everybody up, he's all over the place."

Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs), 55, of New York, USA, is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The 55-year-old became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he knocked out Trevor Berbick at the Las Vegas Hilton in November 1986. However, after he lost three of his last four fights, including upset losses to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride, he retired in June 2005.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion also revealed that he is interested in exhibition bouts against Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis following the recent success of his celebrity boxing match with Roy Jones Jr.

During a recent appearance on The Hotboxin' Podcast, Tyson said: "I want Holyfield and Lewis this year.

"I want both of them, I want to get them both this year. I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury.

"If I do that – even if I can get those two guys [Lewis and Holyfield], I’ll say; ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.'

"And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions."

The former two-time lineal champion has been asked about the possibility of a return to the ring and a potential superfight between the two legends, and while Lewis has shown nothing but resistance to the idea in the past, he appears to be coming round to the idea.

When asked if a rematch with Tyson is something he is seriously considering, Lewis told FOX Sports: "Not yet, but soon - maybe. We’re talking."

