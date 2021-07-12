Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw: England's 10 best performing players at Euro 2020 have been named

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's dreams of winning their first major international trophy since 1966 were shattered yesterday as they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions missed three of their spot-kicks as the Azzurri claimed a famous victory at Wembley Stadium.

Whilst Gareth Southgate's side initially made a relatively quiet start to the tournament, they suddenly burst into life in the round of 16 as they defeated rivals Germany 2-0.

England then sealed a 4-0 victory over Ukraine before booking their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Denmark.

Although the Three Lions were unable to defeat a well-drilled Italian side, a host of their stars managed to deliver some heroic displays throughout the tournament.

Here, using statistics gathered by WhoScored, we take a look at the England's 10 best performing players of Euro 2020...

10. Kalvin Phillips (WhoScored rating - 6.82)

Kalvin Phillips extraordinary rise to prominence in recent years for Leeds United resulted in him being called up by England for Euro 2020.

After providing an assist against Croatia in the opening game of the tournament, the midfielder went on to start in each of the Three Lions' following six games as he ranked in the top-five for tackles per game (1.3) and interceptions per match (1).

9. Declan Rice (WhoScored rating - 6.82)

Declan Rice formed a fruitful partnership alongside Phillips in the heart of midfield as he completed 90.4% of his passes.

The West Ham United midfielder ranks higher than Phillips due to the fact that he played a fewer amount of minutes in the tournament (540 compared to 666).

8. Jordan Pickford (WhoScored rating - 6.94)

Jordan Pickford's fantastic form for his country continued at Euro 2020 as he won the Golden Glove by keeping five clean-sheets in seven games.

Particularly impressive during England's clash with Italy, the Everton ace made several superb saves at Wembley.

7. John Stones (WhoScored rating - 7.07)

One of the best ball-playing centre-backs to emerge from England in recent times, John Stones averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.07 for his country at this year's tournament.

As well as winning 2.9 aerial duels per match, the 27-year-old completed 93.7% of his passes as he thrived alongside Harry Maguire.

6. Mason Mount (WhoScored rating - 7.16)

During the six games that Mason Mount played for the Three Lions at Euro 2020, the Chelsea midfielder managed to illustrate that he is more than capable of thriving at the highest level.

The 22-year-old ranked in the top-five for his country in terms of key passes per match (1.6), shots per game (1.4) and successful dribbles per match (1.2).

5. Harry Kane (WhoScored rating - 7.26)

Whilst Harry Kane failed to score in his first three appearances of the tournament, he finally ended his drought by netting against Germany.

The forward then added to his tally with a brace against Ukraine before scoring England's winner against Denmark as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.26.

4. Raheem Sterling (WhoScored rating - 7.28)

One of England's stand-out performers of Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling was directly involved in four goals.

The Manchester City winger led the way for his country in terms of successful dribbles per game (2.9) as he terrorised opposition defences.

3. Luke Shaw - (WhoScored rating - 7.37)

Following an impressive season at Manchester United, Luke Shaw emerged as England's first-choice left-back at this summer's tournament as he provided three assists for his team-mates.

Although the 26-year-old was unable to inspire his side to victory in Sunday's final, he did allow his nation to dream by netting a crisp strike in the first-half of this particular clash.

2. Reece James (WhoScored rating - 7.41)

Despite playing a starring role in Chelsea's Champions League final victory over Manchester City, Reece James only made one appearance for England at Euro 2020.

An assured display against Scotland resulted in the Blues defender completing 98.8% of his passes as he recorded a WhoScored rating of 7.41.

1. Harry Maguire (WhoScored rating - 7.62)

After missing England's opening two fixtures of the tournament due to injury, Harry Maguire managed to deliver some colossal displays for his country as helped them reach the final.

As well as averaging the highest WhoScored match rating (7.62) recorded by a Three Lions player at Euro 2020, the defender led the way in terms of aerial duels won (4.2 per match), interceptions (1.8 per match) and clearances per game (4).

