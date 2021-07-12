Nottingham Forest news: Reds step up transfer pursuit for Premier League winger

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whilst many of Nottingham's Forest's Championship rivals have already bolstered their squads this summer, Chris Hughton's side have yet to draft in any fresh faces.

Whereas there is no need for the club's supporters to panic giving that there is still plenty of time left before the current transfer window shuts, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Reds decide to step up their preparations for the upcoming campaign in the coming weeks.

Having decided to cut ties with winger Sammy Ameobi earlier this year, Forest may need to strengthen their options in this particular position.

Therefore, it is hardly a shock that they have recently been linked with a move for a player who featured at Championship level last season.

A report from Football Insider last month suggested that Forest were reportedly keeping tabs on Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel ahead of a potential swoop.

The 26-year-old helped the Hornets achieve promotion to the Premier League by delivering some impressive performances in the second-tier.

During the 20 league appearances that Zinckernagel made for Watford, he managed to provide six direct goal contributions.

In a fresh update concerning the winger's future, it has been revealed that Forest are now ready to step up their transfer pursuit.

According to the Watford Observer, the Reds have approached the Hornets regarding the possibility of signing Zinckernagel on a temporary basis.

It is understood that the Hornets are not against the idea of loaning the winger out despite the fact that he only arrived at Vicarage Road earlier this year.

Discussions between the two parties are currently ongoing with Watford yet to make a final decision on whether or not to sanction a move to Forest.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Forest are able to convince the Hornets to part ways with Zinckernagel, it could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by the club.

Whereas the winger did struggle at times for consistency last season, he still managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during Watford's victories over Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United earlier this year, Zinckernagel averaged WhoScored match ratings of 7.42 and 7.94 as he assisted his team-mates in both of these fixtures.

If Zinckernagel is able to hit the ground running at the City Ground, he could play a key role in helping the Reds achieve a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

