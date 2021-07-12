England's loss to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 will sting for a long time.

Having largely played the tournament on home soil, there's simply no getting away from that. Question marks over the tactics may one day fade into the memory with the 2022 World Cup just around the corner but the feeling of losing a major final at Wembley will remain a glorious failure in the story of the English national team.

What we have learned about this squad in particular, however, is how well they can bounce back. Indeed, if you look at the previous success of the Three Lions (in the modern era at least), they are largely exceptions to the rule.

The iconic run to the semi-finals of Italia 90 came between two awful campaigns at Euro '88 & '92, while the often-talked about Euro 1996 journey followed a World Cup England did not qualify for.

This England, a team to have made the semi-final of the World Cup and the final of the European Championships is, statistically, the best one in modern history. It might not feel like it now but they are on a sustained level of success, rather than relying on one good run every few years.

For that reason, G must be praised, regardless of some of the criticism he is getting after the loss to Italy.

So, where does he rank amongst his predecessors in terms of win percentage?

Kevin Keegan - 38.9% in 18 games

The only Englishman to win the Balon D'Or twice, Kevin Keegan is statistically the worst Three Lions boss of all time.

Graham Taylor - 47.4% in 38 games

Perhaps a better manager than the infamous documentary on his time in charge would suggest, Taylor's England tenure was hugely disappointing and led to the embarrassment of not even qualifying for the World Cup in America.

Terry Venables - 47.8% in 23 games

Euro '96 aside, Terry Venables' England reign was largely frustrating.

Although losing only one game is certainly a record to be proud of, he drew 11 times before bowing out after the gut-wrenching loss to Germany.

Don Revie - 48.3% in 29 games

Whoever succeeded Sir Alf Ramsey was going to find it difficult.

Amidst a backdrop of clamour for Brian Clough to get the job, the Leeds United legend failed to take England to Euro 1976 before controversially quitting and moving to the UAE.

Sir Bobby Robson - 49.5% in 95 games

Best associated with the team who reached the semi-finals at Italia 90, Sir Bobby Robson is a universally adored figure in English and perhaps European football.

While it would be unfair to criticise a man of such integrity, it is worth pointing out that Robson didn't enjoy much success in the European Championships, not qualifying for Euro 1984 and being knocked out in the group stages four years later.

Steve McClaren - 50% in 18 games

It seems sacrilegious to rank McClaren above the likes of Robson and Venables but, sadly, those are the kind of strange anomalies cold, hard statistics can present us with.

Walter Winterbottom - 56.1% in 139 games

England's longest-serving manager of all time, Walter Winterbottom reached the quarter-finals of two of his four World Cups in charge between 1950 and 1962.

Roy Hodgson - 58.9% in 56 games

Although the loss to Iceland at Euro 2016 was undoubtedly a nadir for the national side, it must be said England's almost machine-like ability to largely qualify for tournaments without much of a problem started again during the Hodgson reign.

That might sound like the bare minimum for one of the leading footballing countries in the world but, frankly, even that hasn't always been achieved.

Sven-Goran Eriksson - 59.7% in 67 games

England were largely a quarter-final team under the Swede and, towards the end of his reign, the celebrity culture did appear to be too much of a distraction.

Looking back, his time in charge was probably England's biggest missed opportunity. Boasting a squad few could match, perhaps the tactical mind of a Glenn Hoddle in the later 1990s or Southgate today could have got the best out of them.

Sadly, Eriksson's team were worse than the sum of their parts.

Ron Greenwood - 60% in 55 games

International tournaments are where England managers are judged and, frankly, Ron Greenwood's team did little of note between 1977 and 1982.

Glenn Hoddle - 60.7% in 28 games

Often referred to as England's most tactically-minded manager in recent history, Hoddle's only tournament in charge was another missed opportunity, if a little unlucky.

Still, he brought through the likes of Sol Campbell, Michael Owen and David Beckham and it's a wonder just what the Golden Generation might have done had they learned under him.

3) Sir Alf Ramsey - 61.1% in 113 games

The only English manager to have ever lifted the World Cup, few will need reminding of Ramsey's iconic status in this country.

2) Fabio Capello - 66.7% in 42 games

England just did not get value for money when they appointed Fabio Capello on a money-spinning contract.

While a near-flawless qualifying record under him was promising, the mess that was the 2010 World Cup and his abrupt decision to quit before Euro 2012 made his tenure a hugely disappointing one.

1) Gareth Southgate - 68.4% in 57 games

Not only are England a qualifying machine under Gareth Southgate, they're also a team who can go deep in international tournaments.

That, along with the leadership and dignity shown by a man who received such vitriolic abuse after Euro '96, makes him a legend. Regardless of the result.

