England's dream of winning Euro 2020 did not turn into reality last Sunday evening.

The Three Lions were beaten in the final of the tournament by Italy, the Azzurri winning the game's penalty shootout 3-2.

England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot, with Harry Kane and Harry Maguire the only members of Gareth Southgate's side to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the aftermath of the game, Rashford, Sancho and Saka have unfortunately been subjected to racial abuse on social media.

It's beyond disgusting and those guilty of insulting young men who were brave enough to step up for their country deserve to be punished as severely as possible.

The footballing world has rallied around the trio, with Kane posting an incredibly powerful statement on his official Twitter account.

England's captain wrote: "Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an

@England fan and we don’t want you."

Well said, Harry.

The last part of the statement from Kane is particularly powerful. If you insult others on social media, you're not wanted by the England team.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka - three men aged 23 or under - should be applauded for having the guts to take a penalty in the final of a major international tournament, not abused in any way.

Manager Gareth Southgate has already spoken out on the matter, labelling the abuse aimed at his players "unforgivable".

“For some of [the players] to be abused is unforgivable really,” Southgate said. “I know a lot has come from abroad. People who track those things have been able to explain that. But not all of it.

“It’s just not what we stand for. We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue. We heal together as a team now, and we’re there for them, and I know that 99% of the public will be as well.

“Bukayo in particular has been an absolute star in this tournament, [he has shown] incredible maturity and the way he has played has brought a smile to so many people’s faces. He’s become such a popular member of the group and I know he has got everybody’s support.”

