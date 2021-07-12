Crystal Palace transfer news: 16-goal star targeted in bargain deal

Crystal Palace want to sign free agent Andre Ayew this summer, as revealed by 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Andre Ayew?

Ayew left Swansea at the end of last month when his contract expired, and is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

However, he has already held talks with Palace, and it is understood that the 31-year-old is eager to come to London next, which appears to be good news for the Eagles.

Does Ayew already know any of Palace's current squad?

He knows one player in particular very well - his brother, Jordan.

The pair have previously played together at Marseille and Swansea. Now, they could be about to feature on the same team for a third time at Palace.

Jordan has been on the south London club's books permanently for the last two years, and he has just entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

What's been said about Andre Ayew?

Ayew played a key role in helping Swansea reach the Championship play-off final in 2020/21. The attacker scored 16 goals during the regular season, and then grabbed another goal in the side's semi-final win over Barnsley.

Back in April, Ayew was decisive in securing a play-off spot for the Swans, and he received praise from his manager Steve Cooper after a 2-2 draw with Reading.

Cooper said, as quoted by BT Sport: “Andre is a really good player and a really good person. The team comes first with him, not himself. You saw that today.

“He thrives on being the big player and we’re very happy to have him."

Would Ayew be a good addition to Crystal Palace's squad?

Some fans may have concerns about Ayew's age - he turns 32 in December - but the forward has shown over the last two years that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, he has bagged 35 goals in all competitions. In fact, his last two league campaigns have seen him return the best goalscoring numbers of his career to date, so it could be argued that he is playing better than ever before.

Palace were the sixth-lowest scorers in the top-flight last year, indicating that they need to find a little more in the final third moving forwards.

Ayew could help solve this issue if he can take his Championship form into the Premier League to provide new manager Patrick Vieira with another attacking outlet in 2021/22.

