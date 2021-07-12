Tottenham transfer news: Meeting ahead with £400k-p/w star eyed for just £6m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This week, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to learn whether or not Real Madrid's Isco will be available this summer, according to a report in the print edition of The Sunday Mirror (page 76).

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs are believed to be interested in the idea of potentially bringing the attacking midfielder to north London, although both Arsenal and AC Milan are thought to be in similar positions.

The 29-year-old is reportedly due to meet new manager Carlo Ancelotti - the man who brought him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2014 - for discussions on his future at the club.

What's happened to Isco at Real Madrid?

Back in 2017, the former Malaga youngster had replaced Gareth Bale in Madrid's starting line-up and was selected for their Champions League final win over Juventus in Cardiff.

Since, however, Isco has struggled.

75 league appearances since have yielded only four goals and five assists and, last time out, the Spanish international started just eight times.

Under Ancelotti, he scored 17 times while laying on a further 22 assists in 106 games, so perhaps there's a chance he could rediscover his form, although it would take a drastic upturn in fortunes based on his more recent output.

How much could Isco cost to sign?

The report suggests he could be available for as little as £6m this summer if Madrid do look to sell him.

Indeed, the player has just a year left on his contract in the Spanish capital, although his wages may prove to be a problem for interested parties. According to Salary Sport, he earns in the region of £407k-per-week.

Would Isco be a good signing for Tottenham?

Few would doubt Isco's quality.

A four-time Champions League winner and a 38-cap Spanish international, he'd certainly be a big name addition.

Still, while football is clearly about more than just goals and assists, this is still an attacking player to have struggled in recent years. While the transfer fee might be fairly cheap, even a wage cut would still make him one of Spurs' highest-paid players.

With that in mind, a move doesn't seem like it would make much sense financially.

What has been said about Tottenham's transfer plans?

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this month, former Spurs defender Alan Hutton urged the club to take risks on the transfer front.

“I understand the situation they’re in," he said.

"They need to be active at the moment, they need to be moving forward and they have to have their eye on targets.

“Paratici will be in charge at the moment, he’ll be making most of the footballing decisions but you have to be wary.

“If you’re bringing in a manager, especially an elite manager, he wants to be part of that. Making the decisions on who comes out and who goes out of his squad ultimately."

