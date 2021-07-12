Ronaldo, Benzema, Lewandowski: The 10 best forwards at Euro 2020 have been named

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 reached a crescendo on Sunday evening as Italy defeated England in the final of the competition at Wembley Stadium.

Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma emerged as a hero for his country as he saved two penalties to seal a shoot-out victory for his side.

Throughout the competition, a host of attacking players were able to deliver some memorable displays for their countries.

Here, using date gathered from WhoScored, we take a look at the 10 best performing forwards of Euro 2020 who played more than one game for their respective nations...

10. Lorenzo Insigne (WhoScored rating - 7.19)

An ever-present in Italy's side, Lorenzo Insigne delivered a host of impressive displays for his country as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.19.

The winger's stunning goal against Belgium helped his side secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

9. Harry Kane (WhoScored rating - 7.26)

Following an uncharacteristically slow start to Euro 2020, Kane burst into the life in the knock-out stages as he netted in England's victories over Germany, Ukraine and Denmark.

The forward ranked in the top-five for Gareth Southgate's side in terms of aerial duels won per match (3) and shots per game (2).

8. Raheem Sterling (WhoScored rating - 7.28)

One of England's stand-out performers in this summer's tournament, Raheem Sterling was directly involved in four goals for his country.

As well as averaging an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.28, the winger led the way for the Three Lions in terms of successful dribbles per game (2.9).

7. Romelu Lukaku (WhoScored rating - 7.39)

Whilst Belgium's golden generation ultimately underachieved at Euro 2020, Romelu Lukaku still managed to make a real impression at the tournament.

The Inter Milan forward scored four goals in five appearances as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.39.

6. Memphis Depay (WhoScored rating - 7.40)

A key part of a Netherlands side which provided a great deal of entertainment at Euro 2020, Memphis Depay was directly involved in three goals in four appearances.

The 27-year-old led the way for his country in terms of shots per game (3) and also successfully completed two dribbles per match.

5. Karim Benzema (WhoScored rating - 7.42)

Recalled by France for this particular tournament, Karim Benzema produced a number of impressive performances for his country.

As well as netting four goals, the Real Madrid striker completed 88.1% of his passes as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.42.

4. Ivan Perisic (WhoScored rating - 7.44)

Whilst Ivan Perisic didn't quite reach the heights that saw him play a major role in Croatia's 2018 World Cup final-reaching side, he still illustrated glimpses of his talent this summer.

Directly involved in three goals for his side, the winger helped his country reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

3. Patrik Schick (WhoScored rating - 7.55)

Patrik Shick emerged as one of the surprise packages at this summer's tournaments as he inspired an unfancied Czech Republic to a quarter-final appearance by scoring five goals.

Particularly impressive against Scotland, the forward recorded a WhoScored rating of 8.89 in this fixture as he netted a brace.

2. Robert Lewandowski (WhoScored rating - 7.58)

Although Robert Lewandowski was unable to guide Poland out of the group stages, he still managed to show why he is one of the world's best players at Euro 2020 as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.58.

The Bayern Munich striker almost single-handedly dragged his country to the knockout stages by netting two goals in a 3-2 defeat to Sweden.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (WhoScored rating - 7.92)

Cristiano Ronaldo made history at Euro 2020 as he became the all-time record goal-scorer in the competition.

The Portugal international managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in four appearances as he averaged a fantastic WhoScored rating of 7.92.

