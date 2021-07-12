Celtic transfer news: Update on Hoops pursuit of £4m rated centre-back

Celtic are still keen to sign Rubin Kazan centre-back Carl Starfelt, but the Hoops won't wait long if a deal can't be done, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Carl Starfelt?

The Hoops were strongly linked with a move for the Swedish defender last week, as the Scottish Sun disclosed that the Bhoys had made an offer for the player. Despite the speculation, the 25-year-old has not yet joined Celtic, and now the Daily Record has explained why.

Why hasn't a deal for Starfelt been completed?

According to the report, Kazan are trying to bump up the price for Starfelt, as they will have to give his former team IFK a percentage of the transfer fee due to a sell-on clause.

As a result the deal has reportedly hit a snag, with it suggested that the Hoops don't plan on hanging around if talks become protracted.

Do Celtic need to sign a centre-back this summer?

It is no surprise to see Celtic trying to sign centre-backs as they are in need of reinforcements for that position. Shane Duffy, who was a regular for much of last season with 27 appearances, has returned to Brighton as his loan spell has ended.

There is also uncertainly over Kristoffer Ajer's future at Celtic, as both Norwich and Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly had bids for the player turned down by the Hoops.

At the moment, Stephen Welsh, Nir Bitton and recent arrival Ozase Urhoghide are the only centre-backs that look certain to be available when the transfer window closes, with Christopher Jullien sidelined through injury.

It's a real concern and the Hoops need to sign players for that area as soon as possible.

Should Celtic up their offer for Starfelt?

If manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign Starfelt, then the Hoops should up their bid and pay what Kazan want to bring the player to Glasgow.

A £4m plus signing would be a statement of intent from Celtic. It would show that the Bhoys are willing to spend big money by Scottish football standards to win back the title.

A deal would also be a positive sign for the Celtic support, who have watched the team lose the league title by 25 points and so far struggle to make any significant progress in the subsequent transfer window.

Signing Starfelt would help signal the start of a new-look Celtic under a fresh managerial appointment, in a bid to wrestle back their dominance over Scottish football.

