Wolves transfer news: Fabrizio Romano confirms Molineux signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves have agreed to sign Hungarian full-back Bendeguz Bolla, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

What did Romano say about Bolla joining Wolves?

The transfer expert claimed that Wolves will be bringing Bolla to Molineux, and that the signing will be officially confirmed once the defender has passed his medical at the Premier League club.

Romano said: "New signing for Wolverhampton. Agreement reached today for Hungarian right back Bendegúz Bolla, done deal and here we go.

"Bolla will join Wolves from MOL Fehérvár on a permanent deal - subject to medical and all other necessary procedures."

How much will Bolla cost?

In his update, Romano does not mention a transfer fee for Bolla. However, Transfermarkt value him at £540,000, which gives an indication of how much Wolves may have to pay to sign the youngster.

Bolla is only 21, though, suggesting that his best years are still ahead of him, and this could mean that his current employers will try to get a higher fee out of Wolves for the two-cap international.

Arsenal move CLOSER to signing James Maddison! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What were Bolla's stats in 2020/21?

Playing in his homeland, Bolla featured in 27 league games in 2020/21, and racked up five assists in these matches. Only Pedro Neto (6) got more assists for Wolves in England's top division.

Bolla's performances saw him handed his international debut last month when he played against Cyprus in a friendly prior to Euro 2020. He was also part of Hungary's side for the tournament but he failed to make it onto the pitch as his team were knocked out in the group stages.

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Will Bolla go straight into Wolves' starting XI next season?

Wolves completed the permanent signing of Rayan Ait-Nouri last week, and he could be the side's starting left-back in 2021/22. Bolla, on the other hand, may have to wait patiently for his opportunity to shine on the opposite flank.

The Midlands-based side currently have Nelson Semedo at their disposal, who has won league titles in Spain and Portugal, highlighting how he holds a significant edge over Bolla in terms of experience. Therefore, it appears that he is the man in possession of the right-back berth at Wolves for now.

However, Semedo was a little underwhelming in his first Premier League campaign last year, registering just one goal and one assist. If he starts next year slowly, the club's new manager Bruno Lage could start to lose faith in him, and this may lead to Bolla being handed his chance to impress at Semedo's expense.

News Now - Sport News