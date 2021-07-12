Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football won't be coming home for at least another 18 months.

England were defeated in the final of Euro 2020 by Italy, with the Azzurri eventually prevailing courtesy of a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed their attempts at scoring from the spot.

Saka's failure to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma from 12 yards secured victory for Italy and the Arsenal man was evidently heartbroken.

The teenage sensation was fantastic for much of Euro 2020 and he was also involved in another major incident during England's defeat in the final.

In the final seconds of second half stoppage-time, Saka got the better of Giorgio Chiellini and the Juventus man opted to haul the winger down in an incredibly cynical manner.

The 36-year-old stalwart was duly booked for his actions.

But should the punishment have been worse? Well, by the letter of the law, it was not a red card offence.

However, many fans are adamant that the Italian captain should have been dismissed from the field, so much so that a petition has been created demanding that the Euro 2020 final be replayed.

At the time of writing, over 60,000 fans have added their signature over on change.org.

Sharon Guilmen, the creator of the petition, wrote: "All the pushes, pulls and kicks and Italy was still allowed to win? Definitely biased. Italy should have been given a red card for their gameplay and the rematch should happen with a non biased referee. This was not fair at all."

Football fans really do love creating a petition these days...

While the referee was correct not to send off Chiellini, his teammate Jorginho was incredibly lucky not to be shown a red card for a rash tackle on Jack Grealish.

Like Chiellini, the Chelsea midfielder was booked by the referee, but the image above suggests that a more serious punishment would have been justified.

Of course, the match certainly shouldn't be replayed, as that would be absolutely ludicrous.

Nevertheless, Mancini's side were slightly fortunate to end the game with 11 men on the field of play.

