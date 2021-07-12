Celtic transfer news: Price-tag revealed for teenage Hoops target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rennes have set their asking price for Celtic transfer target Brandon Soppy, L'Equipe reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Brandon Soppy?

Celtic have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old right-back, as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in new signings ahead of the Champions League qualifiers and the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

CalcioPillole journalist Ekrem Konur disclosed that the Bhoys had made a £3m offer for the defender.

However, there are a number of clubs interested and Rennes are continuing to have talks about extending Soppy's contract, which expires in 2022.

How much would Celtic have to pay to sign Soppy?

Now L'Equipe have disclosed how much Celtic will have to pay Rennes if they want to bring the player to Glasgow.

The report states that the Bhoys will have to pay €5million (£4.27m) to make Soppy one of the first signings of the Postecoglou era.

The report also discloses that the defender wasn't convinced with Rennes' offer of a one-year contract extension and that two other French top flight clubs, two English teams and an Italian team are also keen on signing him.

How did Soppy perform last season?

Soppy enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign at Rennes last season. He made 11 appearances in all competitions, starting with a first-team debut in August.

Two of those games were in the Champions League group stages, both against Sevilla. Even though Rennes lost both, Soppy will have gained invaluable experience playing in the biggest tournament in club football.

That could stand the teenager in good stead should he join Celtic and potentially make the Champions League once more.

Where would Soppy fit in at Celtic?

Celtic will be interested in Soppy as the Hoops need to sign right-backs as a matter of urgency.

There are some areas of the squad which have many players - midfield for example - but right-back is not one of them.

As Transfermarkt shows, Celtic have only Anthony Ralston as a natural right-back in the squad at the moment. That is a situation that cannot be allowed to continue, and as a result Postecoglou and the club will be eager to get a deal for a right-back done as soon as possible.

If Celtic want to sign Soppy, then the club should meet Rennes' asking price.

The fact that Soppy doesn't want to sign a new deal indicates that he's prepared to move elsewhere, and with other teams reportedly interested in signing the full-back, the Hoops may need to move fast to bring him to Celtic Park.

