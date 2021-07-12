Arsenal transfer news: Update emerges on "excellent professional" who wants Gunners move

According to The Argus, there has been no agreement between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal this summer in regards to England international Ben White.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ben White?

Journalist Pete O’Rourke recently claimed that Brighton defender White has his heart set on a move to Arsenal this summer and has even told his England teammates that the deal to the Gunners is pretty much done.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “The defender has his heart set on a move to the Emirates, I think he wants to stay down south predominantly as well so that puts Arsenal in a real good position to finalise this move.”

He added, “He’s been telling some of his England teammates that the deal is pretty much done. He expects to be an Arsenal player at the start of next season.”

Have Arsenal reached an agreement for White?

According to The Argus, Arsenal have shown the most interest in Brighton’s White this summer, however there has been no agreement between the two Premier League sides as it stands.

The report suggests that the Seagulls will only sell the defender if they receive an offer for the 23-year-old that would be nonsensical to say no to. Arsenal and other potential suitors are reportedly well aware of Brighton’s stance, and Brighton currently feel no offer tabled for White is worth their consideration.

What has Bielsa said about White?

Marcelo Bielsa is a big admirer of the former Leeds man who helped get the side promoted to the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign and the Argentine described White as an excellent professional.

Speaking in a press conference in January as per Leeds Live, Bielsa said, “All of us here, we admire him as a player and we respect him and love him as a human being.

“He was an excellent professional as well as a team-mate. I hope that his career allows him to grow because he deserves it.”

Have Arsenal been linked with alternatives to White?

According to previous reports in May from The Athletic, Arsenal are seriously interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba. The report suggested that he is unlikely to be available for much less than £50m this summer.

At such a hefty price-tag the Gunners would be better off making a move for White as despite costing a reportedly similar fee, the Brighton defender is already Premier League proven and has shown that he is ready to be involved with England on the international stage.

White, 23, and Taposba, 22, are of similar ages and would both be capable of being part of Arsenal’s backline for the next decade.

