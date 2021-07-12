Liverpool transfer news: Bid knocked back for "so impressive" £42.7m star

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have had an opening bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez rejected.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Saul will definitely be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer as the champions of Spain are on the brink of signing another midfielder to replace the 26-year-old.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, famed journalist Romano said, “He’s [Saul's] leaving Atletico Madrid this summer because they are signing Rodrigo De Paul.”

Recent reports from AS as per Sport Witness suggested that Liverpool are among a host of Premier League sides that are very attentive to Saul's situation at Atletico.

Have Liverpool had a bid rejected for Saul?

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Liverpool have had an offer of €40m (£34.2m) for Saul rejected by Atletico, as the La Liga champions are looking to receive a bid closer to €50m (£42.7m) for the midfielder.

The report suggests that there's still some hope of Saul moving to Liverpool, although the Reds now face competition from Barcelona for his signature. They're willing to offer Antoine Griezmann as part of an exchange deal.

Negotiations with both clubs are said to be underway.

Liverpool AGREE fee for Saul Niguez! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has been said about Saul?

Former Arsenal striker and La Liga expert Kevin Campbell claimed that Atletico midfielder Saul is technically superb and would be a great replacement for PSG bound Georginio Wijnaldum in Liverpool’s midfield.

“He is a very good player,” Campbell recently told Football Insider. “I have had a close eye on him for a couple of seasons now and he is so impressive. Technically he is superb but he is also tough.

“He would slot into that Liverpool midfield like a dream. I think he would be a great replacement for Wijnaldum. I imagine he would cost a fair bit though.”

How could Liverpool’s midfield look next season?

Assuming Liverpool stick to Jurgen Klopp's favoured 4-3-3 formation next season, Saul has potential to become an integral part of the Reds' midfield.

Fabinho is nailed down as the defensive midfielder in Klopp's starting XI because he is by far the best anchor in the Liverpool squad - according to WhoScored, the Brazilian made 1.9 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the Premier League this season.

Jordan Henderson is likely to be a regular starter next term as he is the captain of the side; this would leave a final spot open for one of Thiago, Saul and squad players Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Saul would be perfect to occupy that final midfield spot as he can both attack and defend in equal measure. 2020/21 wasn't his best season by any means, but the La Liga campaign prior saw him average 2.7 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per match, while scoring six goals.

