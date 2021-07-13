Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

So Euro 2020 is officially over.

After a month of exciting action across the continent, Italy were crowned champions of Europe for the second time in their history.

Roberto Mancini's side beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley, meaning that they have now not tasted defeat for 34 consecutive games.

Italy were the far better side on the night, with midfield maestro Marco Verratti one of the team's star performers.

England just couldn't live with the all-action Paris Saint-Germain star and his latest masterclass capped off a wonderful tournament overall.

England vs Italy match reaction (Football Terrace)

The silky midfielder was so good throughout Euro 2020 that he's been officially named as the top performer at the tournament by UEFA.

Verratti finished top of the pile on FedEx Performance Zone, with top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in fourth place.

Let's take a look at the top 30...

30. Pau Torres (Spain)

29. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)

28. Pablo Sarabia (Spain)

27. Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

26. Mikel Damsgaard (Denmark)

25. Luka Modric (Croatia)

24. Kalvin Phillips (England)

23. Gini Wijnaldum (Holland)

22. Thomas Meunier (Belgium)

21. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

20. Mykola Matviyenko (Ukraine)

19. Jordi Alba (Spain)

18. Alvaro Morata (Spain)

17. John Stones (England)

16. Steven Zuber (Switzerland)

15. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark)

14. Robin Gosens (Germany)

13. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine)

12. Jordan Pickford (England)

11. Raheem Sterling (England)

10. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

9. Aymeric Laporte (Spain)

8. Joakim Maehle (Denmark)

7. Harry Kane (England)

6. Jorginho (Italy)

5. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3. Harry Maguire (England)

2. Luke Shaw (England)

1. Marco Verratti (Italy)

England hero Shaw finished in second place, with his international and club colleague Maguire making up the rest of the top three.

Germany's flying full-back Gosens is the only player to finish in the final top 30 without having played a game past the last-16 - which is a pretty impressive achievement.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Pedri, the Player of the Tournament and the Young Player of the Tournament, both miss out entirely, which is a tad bizarre.

Maybe the stats do lie...

