The shocking fallout from England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy continues.

After penalty misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, the three players receiving vile racial abuse on social media.

That abuse wasn’t just on social media as far as Rashford is concerned.

The Manchester United forward has a mural dedicated to him thanks to his recent incredible work on and off the pitch. That mural was defaced with racial messages after Sunday night. However, many fans are now covering up the abuse with messages of support and love.

And 24 hours he hit the post with a penalty in the shootout against Italy, Rashford broke his silence.

In a heartbreakingly powerful Instagram message, Rashford admitted he’s been on the verge of tears to see the support of many fans while he clearly is struggling to process his missed penalty at Wembley.

He wrote: “I don’t even know where to start and I don’t even know how to put into words how I’m feeling at this exact time. I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

“I’ve always backed myself for a penalty but something didn’t feel quite right. During the long run up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted. I felt as though I had let my teammates down. I felt as if I’d let everyone down. A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one? It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to quite describe how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had of gone differently. Whilst I continue to say sorry I want to shoutout my teammates. This summer has been one of the best camps I’ve experienced and you’ve all played a role in that. A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable.

Your success is my success. Your failures are mine. I’ve grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch. I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

“I’ve felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands. I dreamt of days like this. The messages I’ve received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.

“For all the kind messages, thank you. I’ll be back stronger. We’ll be back stronger.

“MR10.“

Quiz: Can you name these England one-cap wonders?

1 of 20 Who received their only cap against Norway in 2012? Jon Flanagan Kieran Trippier Martin Kelly Danny Mills

What a guy.

Let’s hope Rashford - and all the other England players - get the love and support they need over the summer and they’ll be back stronger when the new season rolls around.

ITALY WIN THE EUROS! Did Southgate Bottle It? (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News