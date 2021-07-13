We witnessed some truly terrible scenes both before and after England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Gareth Southgate’s side heartbreakingly lost in a penalty shootout at Wembley but that defeat has since been overshadowed by some shocking racist abuse of the three players who missed during the shootout - Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

But it’s not just after the match that England fans let the country down with terrible behaviour.

Before the match, hundreds of ticketless ‘supporters’ stormed into Wembley.

Now, thanks to the Mirror report, Andy Lines, we’ve received the ‘Inside Story’ of exactly what happened.

Andy Lines was at Wembley’s Gate F and Gate G where the fans gained access into England. And what he saw was absolutely sickening.

He claims that ‘a steward was threatened with a knife, a woman fan seriously sexually assaulted and a tearful schoolboy traumatised.’

Fans also described how ‘several hundred’ supporters had ‘poured in’ to the stadium without tickets.

A young steward told Andy how a ticketless England fan pulled out a knife and said ‘you ARE going to let me in’.

“What was I going to do? I earn £8.90 an hour – I’m not getting stabbed for that.”

One woman also said she had been subjected to ‘a very serious sexual assault in the crush’ as a man threatened her and followed her through the turnstiles.

A boy aged around 11 or 12 was traumatised by what was going on and begged his dad to be taken home.

Fil Sollof, who has been travelling around the world watching England games for the last 20 years, says he’s never seen anything like what he witnessed.

“I have travelled to all corners of the globe to watch England and I have never seen anything like Sunday night," he said.

“It’s a total disgrace that makes me so embarrassed to be an England fan. The total night was completely un-policed and the stewards couldn’t cope.

“Any hopes of us getting the 2030 World Cup have ended.”

Adding to the Mirror’s report, F1 driver Lando Norris also had his £40,000 watch during the final as he left the stadium.

In a McLaren team statement, they said: “Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken.

“The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.”

In a time when we should all be incredibly proud of this country and their achievements, we find ourselves ashamed. Totally and utterly ashamed.

