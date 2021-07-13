Last night's episode of Monday Night Raw was the final show at the ThunderDome, and WWE was looking to go out with a bang as we head towards this weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

Xavier Woods def. Bobby Lashley

Despite being infuriated over The New Day’s recent accusations that he has "gone soft" and absolutely dominating throughout most of the matchup, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came up short against Xavier Woods.

Woods used an inside cradle to stun The All Mighty just two days before his title fight against Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank. The All Mighty was furious as he stormed out of the ring without bothering to wait for MVP.

Alexa Bliss welcomed Eva Marie and Doudrop onto Alexa’s Playground

Drew McIntyre destroyed Jinder Mahal’s motorcycle

When Jinder Mahal offered to have Drew McIntyre come out to the ring so he could give back the family sword he took last week, the Scottish Superstar called him on his ruse.

McIntyre instead emerged on the TitanTron, and The Modern Day Maharaja explained an “accident” resulted in the family sword being broken in two.

Not to be outdone, McIntyre revealed that the sword Mahal had was actually a replica and that he still had the real one in his possession. He then destroyed Mahal’s prized motorcycle.

Nikki A.S.H. def. Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Naomi in a Fatal 4-Way Match

En route to competing in Sunday’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., Naomi and Alexa Bliss battled in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Following an earlier altercation on Alexa’s Playground, though, Eva Marie and Doudrop emerged. When Bliss turned her attention toward Eva, Doudrop attacked Little Miss Bliss from behind and tossed the twisted Superstar over the barricade. In the wake of the assault, Alexa was nowhere to be found.

With three competitors remaining, Nikki A.S.H. overcame Asuka with a quick pin for a monumental win heading into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ivar def. AJ Styles; Omos def. Erik

One week before The Viking Raiders’ Raw Tag Team Title Match against AJ Styles & Omos, Ivar scored a major victory against The Phenomenal One when he flattened his opponent into the canvas.

In the second matchup between the tag teams, Styles’ own personal colossus earned a win ahead of next week's Raw Tag Team Title Match when he hurled Erik nearly through the canvas to score the three-count in his first singles Raw matchup.

United States Champion Sheamus def. Humberto Carrillo

After attacking Humberto Carrillo backstage before the match and delivering a follow-up Brogue Kick to his war-torn challenger seconds after the opening bell, Sheamus retained his United States Title.

When The Celtic Warrior set up for a post-match assault, though, Damian Priest charged the ring to put a stop to the party.

Ricochet def. John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Although Ricochet and Riddle were soaked backstage with a dripstick assault courtesy of The Miz and John Morrison, Morrison was all wet in the culmination of an absolutely vicious Falls Count Anywhere Match that stretched outside the ring and all the way to the backstage area.

Ricochet overcame his adversary in gravity-defying fashion by delivering a splash from the top turnbuckle as Morrison laid on a ladder outside the ring.

Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley reigned supreme over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya with the Riptide. Before The Nightmare could celebrate, however, Charlotte Flair attacked and locked in the excruciating Figure Eight while stretching The Nightmare over the ring apron.

Bobby Lashley destroyed the VIP Lounge and sent a strong message to Kofi Kingston

Despite WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s loss to Xavier Woods earlier in the night, MVP decided to throw him a celebration on the VIP Lounge. After several introductions, The All Mighty finally emerged but not for the celebration that his Hurt Business cohort expected.

After dismissing the girls from the ring, an enraged Lashley said that his WWE Money in the Bank opponent Kofi Kingston actually had a point when he said the titleholder had "gone soft" and insisted to MVP that it was going to stop.

The enraged titleholder destroyed the VIP Lounge and promised Kingston that his career was finished at WWE Money in the Bank.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in UK on BT Sport.

