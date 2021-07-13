Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he recently received an offer from the UFC to fight Georges St-Pierre, which the retired mixed martial artist promptly turned down after declaring "I'm really finished."

Nurmagomedov (29-0) officially retired in October 2020 after beating fellow UFC star Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Fight Island, but sparked comeback rumours earlier this year after posting a cryptic tweet on social media saying: "Dana White send me location."

The 32-year-old - who stuck to a rigorous training regime throughout his unbeaten career - has been since been spotted back in training at American Kickboxing Academy to assist Islam Makhachev in his preparations for his fight against Thiago Moises.

And Canadian St-Pierre, who has previously expressed interest in a fight against Nurmagomedov but to no avail, has also kept himself in incredible shape as he pursues an acting career in Hollywood.

But despite White's best efforts to convince him otherwise, Nurmagomedov admits he is happily retired as he insists that he has nothing left to prove to anyone inside the Octagon.

He told MMA Junkie. “He sent me a message and said, ‘Hey, Georges St-Pierre wants to fight with you.'

“I said, ‘What can I do?’ I don’t know. I’m finished, you know?

"I think Georges is finished, too, you know. Let this guy be a legend.

"He’s 40 years old and I don’t understand why he has to fight.

"I think he has money, too. I’m finished. I’m really finished.”

Nurmagomedov also revealed that the thought of coming out of retirement has crossed his mind on more than one occasion.

However, the 32-year-old is now focused on promoting the Eagle Fighting Championship and is happy with the decision to leave his gloves in centre of the cage.

“I’m only 32 years old,” he added. “People are going to talk about this [for] maybe the next seven [or] eight years.

"Because for MMA, a lot of guys on the top are 37, 38, 39. They’re still on the top.

"People are going to talk about this until that day comes I think.”

St-Pierre (26-2) is considered one of the best MMA fighters in UFC history. The 40-year-old holds the record for the most wins in the UFC welterweight division with 19.

In a recent interview, St-Pierre confirmed that White had blocked him from being able to take part in a blockbuster crossover bout against former world champion Oscar De La Hoya.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, St-Pierre admitted that he was disappointed by White's refusal to sanction a boxing match with De La Hoya but ultimately accepted the decision, saying: "I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight. However, it would have been fun.

"Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done.

"I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game."

"However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya?

"For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard.

"Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

"And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun."

