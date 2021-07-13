Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye swoop for £51k p/w Euro 2020 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are interested in signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Renato Sanches?

Reports from 90min last month revealed that Arsenal have asked to be kept in the loop regarding developments around the future of Lille's Sanches this summer and the player is keen to prove himself in the Premier League.

Le10 Sport reaffirms previous reports and claims that Arsenal are interested in signing the 23-year-old, however the Gunners are prioritising moves for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Salary Sport, Sanches is currently earning a weekly wage of £51,000 and would only rank as the north London outfit’s joint 16th highest earner.

Are Arsenal’s biggest rivals in for Sanches?

Le10 Sport confirm that Arsenal’s biggest rivals Tottenham are strongly interested in Sanches, with Spurs keen to make two additions in the middle of the park this summer.

The report suggests that the Gunners will face further competition for the midfielder’s signature in the transfer market as Spanish giants Barcelona are also very keen on the 23 year-old, despite their financial insecurities.

Arsenal move CLOSER to signing James Maddison! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Patrick Viera said about Sanches?

Arsenal legend Viera claimed that Sanches had flashes of brilliance last season but struggled with consistency.

Speaking to ITV last month as per football.london, Viera said, "He was a big prospect. Everybody was waiting for him to be one of the top young players for the future. He moved to Bayern Munich where he has a very difficult period.

"I don’t think it was the right place for him to keep developing. But last year with Lille, he did really well. He wasn’t really consistent during the season, but he had some flashes of his talent."

1 of 10 True or false: Kieran Tierney was born in Scotland True False

How did he perform at the Euros this summer?

According to WhoScored, Sanches was the third best performer for Portugal at the European Championships this summer with a rating of 6.89.

Sanches was an important asset in midfield for his national side at the tournament as he was utilised as a ball carrier in the middle of the park. He averaged two dribbles per game and was fouled on 1.5 occasions each match at the Euros.

He was also a solid defensive presence as he made 1.3 tackles per game at the championships, however Portugal still failed to progress past the round of 16.

Sanches’ performances at the Euros this summer suggest that he would be a strong addition to Arsenal's squad in the transfer window and as the Portugal international is reportedly keen to prove himself in England’s top flight, the Gunners may stand a realistic chance of signing him.

News Now - Sport News