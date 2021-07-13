F1 2021 Video Game: Metacritic score revealed

F1 2021 has been rated as one of the top 20 games of the year so far, according to Metacritic.

Codemasters, the game's developers, have been working on their 11th game since they took control of the virtual racing franchise back in 2010. However, the series is now featuring under the EA umbrella for the first time since 2003 after the company completed a successful takeover worth over £800 million at the end of last year.

It is the first time that a game specifically for the next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has been produced, with huge expectations from its loyal fanbase regarding what can be expected.

Many features are either being added for the first time, or popular ones from previous games will be making their return. The talking point has mainly been around the interesting career/story mode, "Braking Point", which focuses on five fictional characters making their way up the Formula 1 ladder. Other features such as MyTeam and split-screen are making their next-gen debuts as well.

With this in mind, let's see what the critics thought of F1 2021.

F1 2021 Video Game Metacritic Score

The PlayStation 5 version of the game was the one that came under the spotlight from the reviewers and is also available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Metacritic provided an overall Metascore of 84, which was based on 14 different reviews from critics across the globe.

Thirteen of those were positive while one was mixed. But the overall conclusion was that it provides plenty of accessibility and is the "complete package", with credit going towards the Braking Point career mode and the fact that all skill levels are well accomodated.

Those that pre-ordered the game will have Early Access as of today, while others will have to wait three more days to get their hands on Codemasters' latest creation, with a bit of help from the Americans.

