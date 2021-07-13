Gran Turismo 7: Beta Details Have Been Leaked By Official Playstation Website

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gran Turismo 7 news has been quite minimal, but it looks like the Playstation website has leaked some news around a future beta arriving.

The racing franchise has been hugely successful ever since the first game came out all the way back in 1997.

This latest game will be one which many buy, however; there is not a release date known currently - all we know now is the fact that it will be released in 2022.

Hopefully we get a reveal date soon, as fans are very eager to get their hands on the new racing game.

Beta Details Leaked By Playstation Website

Rumours and reports have surfaced surrounding a possible leak around the beta. The official PlayStation website seems to have confirmed that there will be a Gran Turismo 7 Beta for players to get their hands on. Players have been invited to complete a simple task to get access.

If you want to try it for yourself, here are the steps you need to follow:



1. Head into the Experience PlayStation portion of the official website.

2. Select ‘Start Quest’ and then ‘Related Campaigns’ before picking ‘Italia Quest’.

3. The ‘Gran Turismo Beta (Test)’ quest is one of four quests therein.

4. Watch the original Gran Turismo 7 launch demo to ‘unlock the Beta code early’

Hopefully, the fact that they are doing this test means that a beta should be on its way sooner rather than later.

