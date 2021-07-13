Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: New Killstreak Revealed

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is on its way and a new killstreak will be coming to the battle royale game.

Players have been thoroughly enjoying diving into Verdansk during Season 4, and a bit of fresh content is exactly what is needed to keep the excitement high.

Fans don’t have long to wait for this update to arrive into the game at all as it should be arriving this week.

Read More: Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: What Is The Release Date?

We do not know everything coming to the game in this Reloaded update, but the things we do know make us believe that the content arriving will be perfect.

Sentry Gun Killstreak will be returning to the game

A new killstreak will be coming to the game in Season 4 Reloaded, but it isn't the best news as the kill streak is actually one that gamers already had in Verdansk, but it was removed.

Typically, gamers would not mind certain killstreaks returning to the game, but the sentry gun seemed to have no real impact in Warzone.

This is due to the fact that you have to place it down if you want to use it, and in a game mode like battle royale, it isn’t the best killstreak to use.

Read More: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Patch Notes

It is also very easy to be killed while using the sentry gun as it doesn’t provide you with much cover; therefore, many would not even pick up the sentry gun killstreak when they saw it as floor loot in the game.

Hopefully when it arrives in season 4 reloaded, the sentry gun killstreak will be given somewhat of a buff to make it worthwhile in the game.

At this current time, we do not know if any other new killstreaks will arrive to this game in this midseason update, but if more are added, we will provide the updates.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News