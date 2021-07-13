Reports are suggesting that Sonya Deville, who has not wrestled since SummerSlam last year, could be making her in-ring return soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that Sonya Deville "is expected to return to the ring soon", with the report going on to say that Deville's return may even take place "imminently" if WWE higher-ups and creative have their way.

The site is also reported that Deville, who has been training for an in-ring return over the last few months, has had nothing but "glowing reports" from her peers and colleagues within WWE, with many impressed with the work she has done in her new authority figure role.

Interestingly, Fightful notes that "there has been a significant push" for Sonya Deville to be involved in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match this coming weekend, with the former MMA star even being pencilled in for a spot in the match at one point.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not WWE is actually going to add Sonya Deville to the women's ladder match, but after Deville gave Natalya a spot yesterday, there is still one place to be filled, and there's every chance that Sonya is chosen as the person to do that.

Sonya Deville last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam last year. The former Tough Enough star lost to former best friend Mandy Rose in a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match.

After a lengthy hiatus due to personal reasons, Deville returned to WWE at the beginning of 2021, but has served as solely an authority figure alongside Adam Pearce and hasn't worked a match yet, but that could be about to change.

Fans have long been pushing for WWE to strap the rocket to Sonya Deville and push her up to the main event scene, and giving her a big win at Money in the Bank would be a perfect way to start that off.

