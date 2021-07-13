Celtic transfer news: Big update on Hoops interest in Mario Vuskovic

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have not completely ended their pursuit of Hajduk Split centre-back Mario Vuskovic despite having interest in other defenders, Glasgow Live reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mario Vuskovic?

The Hoops have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old in the last few weeks, with the Scottish Sun reporting last month that the Bhoys had made a lucrative contract offer to the £5m rated starlet.

However, the deal has not been done, and the Hoops have since moved onto other targets.

What is Celtic's current stance on Vuskovic?

Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt has been linked with a move to Glasgow, with the Daily Record reporting that Celtic thought a £4m offer would be enough to sign the defender only for Rubin Kazan to push up the price-tag.

Now Glasgow Live states that although Celtic are still keen on signing Starfelt, the club also 'haven't completely given up' on a deal for Vuskovic.

Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is also a target.

Would Vuskovic be a better signing than Carl Starfelt?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou may be left with a decision to make when it comes to signing centre-backs.

It might be that only one of Vuskovic or Starfelt will be able to join Celtic. With other areas of the side needing investment, it is unlikely that the Hoops will spend £9m on two defenders.

Should that be the case, the Hoops may feel that Vuskovic offers better value for money than Starleft. He might cost more, but as he is seven years younger than the 26-year-old he could stay at Celtic for a while longer than Starfelt.

On the other hand, Postecoglou may feel that it's better to go for Starfelt as he is more experienced.

Who is the centre-back's footballing idol?

If it is Vuskovic that the Hoops sign, then they will be signing a player who told Dalmatinski Portal that his footballing idol is Real Madrid and Spain great Sergio Ramos.

It is easy to see why Ramos would be an idol to a young defender, when you consider his emphatic will to win and the vast collection of trophies he has won over the years.

Ramos has won five La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, two European Champions and one World Cup throughout his career. If Vuskovic has a career even half as successful as Ramos' then he will have done well.

