Man United transfer news: £73m star will take Old Trafford medical today

According to the Daily Mail, Jadon Sancho is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Tuesday after a deal was agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Recent reports from Sky Sports revealed that Man United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Sancho this summer and the 21-year-old will officially join the club after the European Championships - subject to passing his medical.

The report suggested that the details in the payment structure have now been finalised and the deal is worth around £73m with personal terms already in order.

When will Sancho have his Man United medical?

The Daily Mail claim that Sancho is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of his proposed move from Dortmund to Man United this summer.

The report suggests that United are eager to wrap up the deal after agreeing a £73m fee in principle with the Bundesliga outfit, and the England international is expected to finalise terms on Tuesday.

Did Sancho feature at the Euros this summer?

Sancho surprisingly barely featured for England under Gareth Southgate at the European Championships, despite contributing to 19 goals in 26 games for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season.

The 21-year-old played just 98 minutes for his country at the Euros this summer and was used sparingly by Southgate to say the least, as the Three Lions boss preferred the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden on the flanks.

Sancho won't have happy memories of the championship final as the winger was one of three England players to fail to score their spot-kick in the shootout, which ultimately meant Italy won the trophy.

The United-bound star was initially a substitute and was brought onto the pitch to take a penalty.

Why are United spending so much on Sancho?

It has been widely reported that Sancho will be moving to Man United from Dortmund for a fee of around £73m this summer. Why are united spending so much on the winger?

At just 21 years old, Sancho is one of the hottest prospects in Europe and his scintillating form for the Bundesliga outfit at the end of last season saw him net eight goals and deliver 11 assists in Germany's top flight.

As he is so young, the England international has potential to be United's first choice winger for much of the next ten years. His cost will likely also be influenced by his nationality, so it remains to be seen if Sancho can justify his hefty price-tag in the coming campaigns.

