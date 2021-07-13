FIFA 22: PC players will miss out on next-gen improvements

EA have confirmed that the PC edition of FIFA 22 will not include the latest next-gen improvements.

The American gaming developers introduced their latest version of the virtual football franchise following the conclusion of Euro 2020, which ultimately ended in disappointment for England.

Nevertheless, EA will be introducing the series to next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time, with PC players with high specifications on their respective systems expecting to see similar effects.

However, EA made an announcement that could leave them with a game similar to FIFA 21 in many ways but just with a simple re-skin.

FIFA 22's PC version missing next-gen details

Amazingly, the developers announced that no next-gen improvements will feature for the PC version of the game, which has upset a small number of fans on Reddit.

EA have suggested that this move is to ensure that those with less powerful systems will be able to enjoy the latest game and will be able to run at respectable speeds.

Via Eurogamer, executive producer Aaron McHardy said that they had evidence to suggest that players were being left out in the cold essentially, and unable to play the game. As a result, they have opted to please the wider FIFA community that play on PC.

This means that their all-new HyperMotion technology, which focuses on the realism of player movement on the pitch, will only be available to next-gen consoles.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PC via Steam, Google Stadia and Origin, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4. Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

