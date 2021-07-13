Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The dates that WWE is reportedly planning on holding the next draft have now been revealed, courtesy of Andrew Zarian, with there are some changes from what was being initially reported.

Zarian had previously reported that the WWE Draft would be taking place on the August 30 episode of WWE Raw and the September 3 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but it appears as if those plans have changed.

Zarian, who was the first to report that NXT would be moving onto Tuesday nights, is now reporting that WWE is planning on holding the draft on the October 4 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The report notes that it's unclear whether that is going to be the first or second night of the draft, so proceedings could either kick off on the October 1 episode of SmackDown, or culminate on the October 8 show.

WWE has traditionally held the Draft in October, so some fans were caught by surprise when it first emerged that the company was going to be holding another draft in August/September of this year.

For what it's worth, Andrew Zarian is also reporting that the October 4 episode of WWE Raw is slated to be a special 'Season Premiere' show, which usually features some big names and title matches.

As of right now, WWE has yet to officially confirm that a draft will even be taking place, nevertheless when it'll happen, so make sure you stay tuned to Give Me Sport for any potential updates on the matter.

