Conor McGregor continued to take umbrage with his UFC 264 defeat to Dustin Poirier on Tuesday when he referred to his bitter rival as "gonezo" and "your wife is your husband."

Former UFC lightweight champion McGregor recently underwent surgery after suffering a broken leg on Saturday night in the main event against Poirier after his American rival blocked a rear teep kick with his elbow, and it seems the Irishman is still raging at the manner of his shock defeat.

Then 'The Notorious' thought better of it.

McGregor sent a cryptic message to his followers on social media which included a screenshot of Mateusz Gamrot’s Instagram post showing Poirier clutching his ankle, a photo of Poirier spending time with his daughter, and a cropped version of the previous image.

He also vowed to avenge his defeat against the former interim champ whom he described as "Gonezo" and wrote: "I'm dangerous man.

"I'm a nasty dude I promise you.

"Your wife is your husband."

A few minutes later, McGregor deleted the tweets shortly after they were posted and followed them up with a typical tongue-in-cheek response poking fun at Poirier's charity The Good Fight Foundation in which he referred to Poirier's wife Jolie allegedly sliding into his Instagram direct messages.

"Hey you guys! I don’t want to associate any negativity with my foundation so I’d like to take this chance to apologize for dustin’s [sic] wife trying to message me privately on Instagram."

MMA Junkie captured the since-deleted tweets which you can check out down below:

McGregor has developed a reputation for using psychological warfare to his advantage, but given Dana White's apparent disapproval of McGregor dragging Poirier's wife and family through the mud, McGregor may have to modify his strategy when it comes to public trash-talking.

“I didn’t hear one word of it,” White said at Saturday's post-fight press conference. “Ah, yeah – I don’t like that. Yeah, that’s not good."

"Leave people’s families and wives and all that stuff out of it.

"Family has nothing to do with it.”

This isn't the first time McGregor has courted controversy after he went after Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife in the aftermath of their fight at UFC 229 in October 2018 and took social media even further as the bad blood between the two seemed to get worse when he tweeted: "your wife is a towel."

McGregor is currently riding a two-fight skid with back-to-back losses to former interim champ Poirier as he drops to a record of 22-6 overall.

White admits he is open to the prospect of McGregor's next fight being against Poirier because “you can’t have a fight finish that way."

