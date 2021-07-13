FIFA 22: Game Will Not Come With A Free Next-Gen Upgrade

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is on its way but sadly gamers have found out that the game will not come with a free next-gen upgrade like it did for FIFA 21.

The football game has been a huge success ever since the first edition of the game was released back in the 1990s.

There has been a lot of news ahead of the release of this game, and this has been either confirmed by FIFA or leaks and rumours. Some of the latest information has revealed that players will be able to create their own club in Career Mode.

With the game only a few months away from release, many will be hoping that we find out more around the game before it comes out.

Official Confirmation Reveals FIFA 22 Will Not Come With A Free Next-Gen Upgrade

When FIFA 21 was released, fans were treated to a next-gen version of the game for free. This was mainly because next-gen consoles were released two months after the game came out.

Developers EA Sports therefore saw it best to allow the players to not have to pay for a next-gen version if they bought a copy for PS4 or Xbox One.

Due to these new consoles being released for quite a while now, it is unlikely that people will be wanting both the old and new generation versions of the game.

Therefore, FIFA has officially confirmed that FIFA 22 will not have a free next-gen version of the game.

This was all revealed in an FAQ on their website, where EA announced that the upgrade would not come as standard.

Although some of the reasoning behind this makes sense, it will still be very frustrating for a lot of the gaming community.

This is due to the fact that it has been very hard for players to get the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. They have been constantly selling out minutes after sites have been restocking them.

Hopefully EA Sports will reconsider, otherwise they might receive a fair bit of criticism from the gaming community.

