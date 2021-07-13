QPR transfer news: Mark Warburton set to seal deal for 23-year-old defender

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton bolstered his squad yet again yesterday as he made Sam McCallum his sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the full-back has joined the Hoops on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City.

McCallum's arrival follows QPR's decision to swoop for Jordy de Wijs, Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Jordan Archer and Andre Dozzell.

With Warburton looking to assemble a side which is capable of pushing on in the Championship next season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to add to his existing options in the coming weeks.

One area that the Hoops boss is seemingly looking to strengthen is the centre-back position.

Although the 58-year-old is currently able to call upon the likes of de Wijs, Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet, he may be about to swoop for an individual who recently parted ways with a Premier League club.

According to Football Insider, QPR are reportedly close to sealing a deal for former Burnley man Jimmy Dunne.

The 23-year-old is undergoing a medical at the club ahead of a permanent move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Despite being offered a new deal by Burnley, Dunne decided to reject these terms and thus is currently a free agent following the expiry of his previous contract.

After being loaned out by the Clarets on five separate occasions, the defender was finally given the chance to impress by manager Sean Dyche last season.

However, Dunne was limited to just seven appearances in all competitions due to the presence of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

The defender will be hoping that a move to a Championship side this summer will present him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football in the coming seasons.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by QPR as Dunne has managed to illustrate some glimpses of promise during the previous campaign.

Particularly impressive in Burnley's 4-2 victory over Leicester City last September, the defender netted his first senior goal for the club as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.80.

Whilst it may take some time for Dunne to adjust to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played in this division, he may end up benefitting from the guidance of Warburton who knows exactly what it takes to get the best out of a player.

The defender's arrival may also force the likes of de Wijs, Dickie and Barbet to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on QPR's fortunes next season.

