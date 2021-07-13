Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The curtain has been drawn on Euro 2020 and Italy are the champions of Europe.

A brilliant tournament of football reached its conclusion on Sunday evening at Wembley, with the Azzurri triumphing on penalties after a tensely fought 1-1 draw.

The unsavoury scenes that overshadowed the final both pre and post match have put a blemish on what was otherwise a brilliant tournament laden with high quality football.

There were also moments away from the field, particularly in response to Christian Eriksen's frightening cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game against Finland, that brought out the best in humanity and a handful of other quirky events worth remembering from the international tournament.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have constructed a list of the top 10 moments from Euro 2020.

Let's take a look below:

Patrik Schick’s halfway line stunner

The sheer audacity of this strike will live long in the memory.

Patrik Schick, buoyed by his devastating headed goal shortly before half-time, spotted Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall well off his line and took aim from the halfway line.

As the ball arced and danced in mid flight, Marshall scrambled back towards his goal but could do nothing to prevent the Czech Republic forward, who missed out on the Golden Boot to Cristiano Ronaldo via a tiebreaker, from scoring arguably the best goal in the history of the European Championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Alli Daei’s record

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Euro 2020 with a raft of records in his sights and, being Ronaldo, he managed to clinch a handful despite Portugal's last-16 exit from the competition.

The 36-year-old scored two goals from the penalty spot in Portugal's group stage clash against France to equal Iranian forward Alli Daei's all-time international record of 109 goals.

England beat Germany at Wembley

England may not be one of Germany's fiercest rivals from a footballing perspective but there is something deeply historical and emotive about the relationship between the two nations.

They were pitted against one another in the last-16 and England managed to record their first win over Germany in a knockout game at a major international tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sent Wembley, and the English public watching at home, into raptures to secure a win of immense psychological importance.

Jorginho’s ice-cool penalty vs Spain

The semi-final between Italy and Spain went to a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Jorginho was presented with the chance to secure Italy's place in the final as he stepped up to take the fifth penalty.

With one hop, skip and a sidefoot of the ball, Jorginho made the pressurised situation look like the most ordinary thing in the world, bamboozling Unai Simon and securing Italy's place in the final.

Referee stops Denmark vs Belgium to applaud Eriksen

What happened to Eriksen in Denmark's opening game of Euro 2020 shook the footballing world.

The scenes that unfolded were some of the most harrowing the sport has ever seen, but thankfully the medical staff were able to revive him.

Denmark's second game against Belgium was played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, and tributes to Eriksen were seen all over the stands.

After ten minutes of action, the referee paused the game and the entire stadium gave a standing ovation to honour Denmark's number ten.

Romelu Lukaku embraced Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney while Kasper Schmeichel and Simon Kjaer also came together in a truly heart-warming, humbling moment of raw human emotion.

All the best wishes to Eriksen as he continues his recovery.

Ronaldo tells people not to drink Coca-Cola

It's no secret that Ronaldo is the epitome of health.

His career has been built on his ability to remain in optimum shape, so it's no surprise that he doesn't endorse Coca-Cola.

And the global superstar caused quite the media stir early in the tournament when he removed the carefully placed bottles from a press conference, urging fans to drink water instead.

Ronaldo's declaration caused seismic shifts in Coca-Cola's stock value and became a hot talking point throughout the tournament.

Attila Fiola slams journalist’s desk

Hungary threatened to pull off one of the shocks of the tournament when they took a first-half lead against France in their Group F clash.

The Ferenc Puskas Arena exploded when Attila Fiola opened the scoring, and he vaulted over a barrier in a bid to get closer to the fans during the celebrations.

Once he arrived he slapped a pitch-side journalist's desk and sent some of her belongings flying.

The look on her face, which was screenshotted and shared all over social media, was somewhere between pure shock, fear and embarrassment.

Luka Modric's belting goal vs Scotland

Luka Modric continues to age like a fine wine and proved as much during Croatia's final group game against Scotland.

With the score tied at 1-1 and Croatia staring Euro 2020 exit in the face, Modric fired home a sumptuous strike from the edge of the box with the outside of his right boot.

He's still got it at 35 years of age.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick vs England

Denmark were the neutrals' choice throughout the tournament and Mikkel Damsgaard briefly gave the world hope that they could repeat their miraculous 1992 Euros victory and win the tournament in honour of Eriksen.

The prodigious midfielder was one of the stars of Denmark's route to the semi-final and in the 31st minute he stepped up to score a Ronaldo-esque free-kick from 30 yards.

England stopper Jordan Pickford had no answer to the ferocious effort and the Denmark fans housed inside Wembley erupted.

Though it eventually counted for nothing, there's no doubt this was a brilliant moment for Denmark and an exceptional strike from a player with a big future in the game.

Sweet Caroline reverberates around Wembley

The scenes inside when England beat Denmark were a sight to behold.

Wembley was bouncing after the Three Lions secured their place in just their second major international tournament final, and the players joined the fans in singing along to the tune of Neil Diamond's timeless anthem Sweet Caroline.

