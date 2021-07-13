New photos of 'The Man' Becky Lynch show the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion looking absolutely shredded ahead of a likely return to WWE this summer.

In a new photo posted to Instagram by photographer @dro, Becky Lynch can be seen working out, and fans on social media have been quick to point out that 'The Man' is in incredible shape ahead of a likely return to the company later on this year.

Reports emerged last month suggesting that Becky Lynch had begun appearing backstage at the Yuengling Center for shows, with the Irishwoman even reportedly being backstage for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view last month.

The same reports noted that Lynch was training for an in-ring return, with it even being suggested that Lynch had been in the ring at the Performance Center with NXT talent, preparing to make her comeback this summer.

While details about what WWE is actually planning for Lynch are few and far between, many have speculated that Bayley's injury will speed up any plans that WWE had for Becky, with the company likely wanting to replace Bayley with another top female star with the return of fans.

Becky Lynch was last seen on WWE TV in May 2020. At the time, Lynch was the Raw Women's Champion, but the former NXT star vacated her title to Asuka on WWE Raw while announcing her pregnancy.

Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, in December of last year. Fast forward eight months, and it seems like "The Man" is ready to step back into the ring.

For what it's worth, it was also reported that WWE originally planned on having Becky Lynch return at WrestleMania in April, but plans changed and Lynch's return will likely either be at, or in the lead-up to, SummerSlam.

