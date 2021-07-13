Gran Turismo 7: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gran Turismo 7 appears to have emerged from nowhere, albeit accidentally as far as Sony are concerned.

The legendary driving sim series made its debut for PlayStation 1 all the way back in 1997 and has gone on to become one of the most popular games of this category.

Its success has seen the series break seven Guinness World Records in its life, including "Largest Number of Cars in a Racing game" and "Highest Selling PlayStation Game."

The latest version and the seventh main installation is set to be the best yet and will be lowered on the next-generation console, the PS5. It has always been one of the most realistic racing sims on the gaming market and is predicted to be taken to the next level with Gran Turismo 7.

Read more: Gran Turismo 7: Release Date, Beta, Car List, PC Download, Xbox And More

Gran Turismo 7 Release Date

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game's developers, confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will not be released until 2022.

CEO Jim Ryan previously told GQ that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the progress they were making. He said: "With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months," the representative said. "We'll share more specifics on GT7's release date when available."

He added that all aspects of the PS5's capabilities will be maximised to produce the best possible game, including PlayStation VR which could provide a whole new method of racing at home on your sofa.

Of course, GT7 is not the first game to be affected by COVID-19 - and it certainly will not be the last.

But fear not, we will update this article as soon as more information becomes available. So, stay tuned!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News