Former Formula 1 driver Marc Surer has suggested that Mercedes could be back challenging for victory this weekend at the British Grand Prix.

It's been a tough few weeks for the Silver Arrows with the last five races going the way of Red Bull, who have now built a really decent lead in the Constructors' championship.

However, there is still over half the season to go this year and Mercedes will feel as though they can still turn this around, as we head to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Indeed, it sounds as though Surer believes that the Mercs are going to be stronger this weekend, too, with him suggesting a lack of altitude and fewer slow-speed corners at the circuit will play into their hands more than Red Bull.

Speaking to Formel 1 in Germany, he said:

"Austria is of course a special track, with long straights and tight corners. That makes it special and also does not correspond to the characteristics of other circuits.

"The Honda engine often goes well at higher altitudes. In Mexico they were in a class of their own and in Brazil they always did well. The Red Bull Ring itself is at 700 metres. The thin air seems to help the engine.

"If we drive at normal altitude, that advantage in performance will probably be lost."

Surer also believes the dimensions of the Mercedes car may lend themselves better to the track layout at Silverstone than those of the Red Bull:

"In those longer corners, the cars with a longer wheelbase have an advantage. You simply have a quieter car in the long corners. Silverstone will therefore be another chance for Mercedes to win."

An interesting prediction for sure, and Merc fans will be hoping that Surer is on the money with his view on how he sees it going.

Red Bull have managed to win races even when Mercedes have been tipped to be stronger this season, though, and so they'll be ready for this next challenge this weekend, make no mistake.

