Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On the pitch, Euro 2020 delivered in spades. Between thrilling finishes, big upsets and sensational goals the tournament will live long in the memory of football fans across the continent.

However, Sunday's showpiece final at Wembley between England and Italy was marred by some dreadful scenes involving a minority of supporters. Both before and after the Three Lions' penalty shoot-out defeat to Gil Azzurri, a number of appalling incidents involving England 'fans' took place.

Italy win Euro 2020 (The Football Terrace)

Firstly, prior to the match, thousands of ticketless individuals attempted to gain access to the stadium by storming past security. There were numerous clashes around the ground as stewards sought to prevent illegal entry to the match.

Read more: England crowd trouble: The inside story of the shocking scenes at Wembley during Euro final

There were also several reports of serious assaults having taken place inside the national stadium. All in all, it was a terrible look for English football, after a tournament which has provided the country so much to be positive about.

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist believes some of the shameful footage that emerged this weekend will have long-term consequences for English football - including costing the nation the chance to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

"The United Kingdom and Ireland would certainly be capable of hosting a tournament," the 58-year-old told talkSPORT on Tuesday morning.

"I've been fortunate enough to go to World Cups and European Championships and, generally speaking, they are very safe because of the amount of security - and I don't have any doubt that would be the same in the UK or Ireland".

With that said, McCoist condemned the inexcusable conduct witnessed at Wembley over the weekend - and was adamant that football's governing bodies will take a similarly dim view of the events.

"I watched some of those scenes and the first thing I thought about was mums and dads taking their children to that game - and them being absolutely terrified.

"And If you are UEFA or FIFA watching that trouble [on Sunday], there's no chance, absolutely no chance, that you'd run the risk of letting these bampots spoil a tournament," he concluded.

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

McCoist is spot on here. Those involved in Sunday's disturbances have not only let themselves down, but also their country. If England are to be awarded another major competition any time soon, some serious assurances are going to be needed that there will be no repeat of such disgusting scenes.

News Now - Sport News