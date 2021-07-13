Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has said that he'd certainly consider bringing George Russell into the team in the near future, though he expects him to be heading to Mercedes sooner rather than later.

Russell's future has been a hot topic for speculation for the last couple of seasons in truth, and that has increased further in recent weeks with both he and Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes seeing their respective contracts with their current teams expire at the end of this season.

Indeed, Russell is being tipped by many to move from Williams and succeed Bottas as Lewis Hamilton with the Silver Arrows, though nothing has been announced just yet.

And, speaking to Motorsport-Total, Marko admits that he would consider trying to bring the Briton to Red Bull given the displays he is putting on once again this season, though he does feel as though it's very likely he'll be heading to Mercedes sooner rather than later:

“Russell is certainly worth considering with the performances he is now showing at Williams.

“That is so utopian. If Mercedes let him go, that would be such a faux pas that I honestly can’t imagine it."

As we head towards the summer we'll get a clear indication of what is going to happen with both Russell and Bottas for 2022 and onwards.

Many seem to be thinking that the Briton will be heading to partner Lewis Hamilton with the current reigning champions, but ultimately time will tell.

