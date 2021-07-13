Sheffield United news: Slavisa Jokanovic makes frank admission about in-demand star's future

Sheffield United will be looking to make a barnstorming start to the upcoming Championship campaign under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Drafted in as Chris Wilder's successor, the Serbian knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this particular division and thus will be confident in his ability to spearhead a push for promotion.

Whilst the Blades boss has yet to put his own stamp on his squad by signing some new players, it is surely only a matter of time before he gets involved in the transfer market.

However, the scale of United's business this summer may rely upon whether they are able to convince Sander Berge to stay at Bramall Lane.

A report from Football.London last month suggested that the midfielder was on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's short-list whilst Italian side Napoli are also understood to be keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential swoop.

Berge has yet to take part in pre-season training for the Blades as he continues to recover from a minor injury issue.

Making reference to the midfielder's current situation, Jokanovic has admitted that he is still hoping that Berge decides to stay at the club and is looking at ways that he can use him as part of his set-up for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about the Norwegian, the 52-year-old said: "I expect to see him [Berge] when we come back in England where I will have an opportunity to talk with him and to understand if these [reports] are true.

"We will see what happens.

"The club advised me one month ago that the possibility exists that he might not be part of my team.

"I hope that will not happen.

"This players is still part of my team and I am thinking about him.

"I will start thinking about him in this situation if Sheffield United make a decision to sell him.

"At the moment, as we speak, he is still as Sheffield United players and I am seriously thinking about how I use him."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Jokanovic seemingly keen to keep Berge at the club, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades are capable of fending off interest from elsewhere this summer.

Considering that United are unwilling to sell the midfielder for less than £35m, a potential suitor will have to match this particular valuation in order to seal a deal.

Whilst Berge's struggles with injuries last season played a role in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.43, there is no reason why he cannot bounce back in the Championship later this year.

Whereas the 23-year-old may not necessarily be guaranteed regular first-team football if he decides to join Arsenal or Napoli, he may be able to aide his development by featuring on a regular basis in the second-tier for the Blades.

