Celtic transfer news: Hoops in transfer battle with Premier League side

Celtic and Newcastle are joint-front runners to sign Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, SBI Soccer managing editor Larry Henry Jr reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cameron Carter-Vickers?

It is claimed the Hoops are Newcastle are in a battle to land Carter-Vickers, with both clubs joint-front runners to sign the American international on a permanent contract.

Henry Jr went on to dismiss reports that Newcastle had stolen a march, revealing that the transfer will be down to who wants Carter-Vickers more and who can get a deal done with Tottenham first.

Which teams are interested in the centre-back?

The defender, who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent weeks.

The same journalist, Larry Henry Jr, stated last month that the Hoops were keen on signing the player, with Fulham and Cardiff dropping their interest.

Henry Jr then disclosed that Bournemouth would not be involved in any deal to re-sign Carter-Vickers, and that Celtic and Newcastle had emerged as front-runners with Tottenham wanting £10m.

Now it seems that it is indeed a two-horse race for Carter-Vickers, with both clubs currently shoulder-to-shoulder.

What are Carter-Vickers' prospects of regular football at Celtic?

One aspect that Carter-Vickers may have to consider is whether he would get into the Hoops team on a regular basis.

At the moment Ange Postecoglou is looking to sign centre-backs, with Glasgow Live reporting that the Bhoys are keen on signing Carl Starfelt of Rubin Kazan and Hajduk Split's Mario Vuskovic.

Celtic don't have that many centre-backs in the squad at the moment. Transfermarkt shows that there are only four, and one of those, Christopher Jullien, is currently injured.



If the Hoops are eager to land Carter-Vickers as Henry Jr suggests, then there may have to be some assurances over game-time with Newcastle interested as well.



But any move for Starfelt or Vuskovic might muddle that scenario.

What can Celtic offer the defender that Newcastle can't?

Carter-Vickers looks set to have a big decision on his hands, and Celtic can offer the one-time Sheffield United loanee things that Newcastle can't: the chance to win trophies on a regular basis, and the opportunity to have a crack at the Champions League or Europa League.

If Tottenham are still looking for £10m though, then the advantage will likely be Newcastle's. The Hoops have never spent that much money on a player before, their highest transfer fee paid being £9m for Odsonne Edouard.

They also need to spend money in other areas of the pitch, with reinforcements needed at full-back and on the wing. Transfermarkt shows that numbers are low in those areas.

