Raheem Sterling has been voted as the GIVEMESPORT Fans' Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament after a scintillating few weeks for the England forward.

The Manchester City star played a starring role in the Three Lions' journey to the final and ended the tournament with three goals and one assist, while he also won the crucial penalty that eventually secured his side's place in the final of a major tournament for only the second time in their history.

Aside from his end product, the England talisman's direct style of dribbling was a major threat throughout the tournament and a valuable weapon that carved out spaces for his teammates to exploit.

With a grand total of 31% of the vote, Sterling scooped the award ahead of the insatiable midfield metronome Jorginho, who is building a solid case for the Ballon d'Or having played a key role in Italy's triumph just weeks after lifting the Champions League with Chelsea.

Jorginho was fundamental to Italy's success in a three-man midfield alongside a combination of Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella and Manuel Locatelli, and without him it's unlikely that Roberto Mancini's side would have been the same beast.

Leonardo Spinazzola, another of Italy's most outstanding individual players, is third on the podium with 15% of the vote despite missing the final two games through injury.

Spanish wonderkid Pedri (13%), Czech Republic goal machine Patrik Schick (12%) and England centre-back Harry Maguire (10%) make up the rest of the nominees.

Here are the results in full:

- Raheem Sterling (31%)

- Jorginho (19%)

- Leonardo Spinazzola (15%)

- Pedri (13%)

- Patrik Schick (12%)

- Harry Maguire (10%)

