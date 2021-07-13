League of Legends 11.15 Patch Notes: Release Date, Buffs, Nerfs And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends will be moving forwards in yet another update during the month of July.

Rise of the Sentinels is proving to be a huge success so far within the gaming community and Riot Games, the developers, are looking to make changes to balance the gameplay books.

While there isn't a great deal of information regarding the patch at this time, what we do know is that Aurelion Sol will be receiving a nerf after accumulating a win rate of at least 57.3% over the past two updates, according to Riot's lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu.

He also posted a short preview on Twitter regarding which Champions will be getting buffed and nerfed, with Hullbreaker being the only high performing solo queue champion to be boosted.

League of Legends 11.15 Patch Notes

A full list of patch notes is yet to be released at this time. But what we do know is that it will be released on 21st July 2021 at 11 am BST.

Before the patch is launched, matchmaking is usually delayed for three hours, which will also include competitive queues across all servers.

